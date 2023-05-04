© 2023 Delaware Public Media
Banking sector wobbles again as another regional bank sees stocks plummet

Published May 4, 2023 at 9:06 AM EDT

The banking sector appears to still be precariously balanced. PacWest, a smaller regional bank, saw its stock fall by more than half early Thursday morning. Investors are fretting over another potential bank failure.

Robert Kaplan is the former president and CEO of the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas. He joins host Scott Tong to talk about the banking sector’s recent woes.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.