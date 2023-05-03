© 2023 Delaware Public Media
Debt ceiling debate reminiscent of 2011 political fight

Published May 3, 2023 at 8:06 AM EDT

Congress is staring down a June deadline to raise the debt ceiling. And it’s not the first tense standoff over increasing the borrowing limit.

Here & Now‘s Deepa Fernandes speaks with Ron Elving, NPR senior Washington editor and correspondent, about what happened in 2011, as Republicans were also trying to secure spending cuts in exchange for raising the debt limit.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

