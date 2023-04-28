Rep. Jim Clyburn weighs in as Congress remains divided over the debt ceiling

Earlier this week, House Republicans passed a bill that would raise the debt ceiling — but dramatically cut spending. It is unlikely to pass in the Senate, which is controlled by Democrats.

But as the country inches closer to a potential default, when does the political gamesmanship stop and the negotiating begin?

We put that question to Rep. Jim Clyburn, assistant House Democratic leader.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

