The owner of the online bookstore Sistah Scifi has rolled out vending machines that contain books by Black and Indigenous science fiction and fantasy authors, most of whom are women.

Founder Isis Asare’s goal is to increase readership of the genre among children and adults.

Ariana Proehl of KQED reports.

