Culture, Lifestyle & Sports

A trailblazer for women in the church is honored in Wilmington

Delaware Public Media | By Quinn Kirkpatrick
Published April 24, 2023 at 9:10 PM EDT
April 24th is now Bishop Aretha E. Morton Day in Wilmington.

Wilmington Mayor Mike Purzycki delivered the proclamation today to honor the late Bishop Morton.

“The seminal moment in her life wasn’t just the day she was born, it was the day that she was ordained,” said Purzycki.

April 24, 1982 is the day Morton was ordained, two years later she made history as the first female pastor of a Baptist church in Delaware.

That was one of many ‘firsts’ for Morton during her more than 40 year career.

She was the first African American and first woman Wilmington Fire Department chaplain, the first female Baptist Bishop in Delaware, and the first female State Bishop of Delaware- a role she took on in 2006.

Morton continued to serve the city until her death on February 4th this year.

At her funeral, Purzycki promised to honor her legacy as a Wilmington trailblazer.

“Bishop Morton gave young girls a fuller vision of what God could call them to. And her life is a testimony to young girls that they don’t have to wait long to see the possibilities of what they can be in church life,” said Councilwoman Bregetta Fields, who serves the district where Morton's church resides.

By naming April 24th in Morton’s honor, Purzycki and the City Council hope that schools, businesses, and the State of Delaware as a whole will remember her work.

Quinn Kirkpatrick
Quinn Kirkpatrick was born and raised in Wilmington, Delaware and a graduated of the University of Delaware. She joined Delaware Public Media in June 2021
