Maverick City Music collective brings diversity to contemporary Christian music

Maverick City Music is a diverse collective that’s changing the Christian music landscape. The group won four Grammy awards this year, tying with Beyonce for most wins of the night.

Here & Now‘s Robin Young speaks with CEO of TRIBL music and Maverick City Music co-founder Jonathan Jay and Norman Gyamfi, another member of the collective. They talk about collaborating with Gospel legend Kirk Franklin, what they bring to contemporary Christian music, and their album “Kingdom Book One” — recorded at the Everglades Correctional Institution in Miami.

