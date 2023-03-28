Gun control reforms: A brief history

Following the mass shooting at an elementary school in Nashville, there have been renewed calls for action on gun legislation. Such calls are common these days, but often little changes come about, leaving activists exasperated.

Many assume such reform has never occurred, but as recently as the 1990s such legislation was passed. Princeton University historian Julian Zelizer joins host Robin Young to look at the history of gun reform in the U.S. and whether reform in the future is still possible

