Nebraska lawmaker halts legislature to stop anti-trans bill

State Sen. Machaela Cavanaugh has been filibustering every day for the last three weeks, preventing almost every bill from being voted on — even the ones she agrees with. She’s put the legislature to a halt in order to stop a vote on a bill that would ban gender-affirmative care for transgender people under the age of 19.

Fred Knapp of Nebraska Public Media joins host Scott Tong to talk about the filibuster and whether Cavanaugh can prevent this bill from becoming law.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.