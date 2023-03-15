EPA moves to limit toxic 'forever chemicals' called PFAS

The Environmental Protection Agency is moving to limit the amount of toxic “forever chemicals” in drinking water to the lowest level that is detectable. The PFAS chemicals have been linked to cancer, birth defects and other health problems.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong talks with Sharon Lerner, reporter for ProPublica who has been covering this issue.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.