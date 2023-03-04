Milford breaks ground on new pickleball courts and playground

Milford broke ground on six new pickleball courts and a playground this weekend.

Milford Parks & Recreation Director Brad Dennehey says demand for courts has been growing exponentially.

“Pickleball is the fastest growing sport in the nation and it is a sport that is just going from leaps to bounds.”

Milford heard those cries and plans to have six pickleball courts completed by early summer at the Memorial Park on Washington Street, across from the Milford Library parking lot.

“It’s very popular with retired people but it's gaining popularity with other age groups as well," Dennehey says. "We don’t currently have any courts in the Milford area or the surrounding areas so we are very hopeful that it is going to be well utilized.”

Dennehey says he hopes the courts will be an economic driver as well – bringing people into the city to play pickleball and stopping at local businesses before or after a game.

Milford City Council approved the winning bid for this project last September, totaling just over $700,000 to be funded through a combination of existing funding sources and general fund reserves.