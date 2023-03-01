What Nigeria's newest president Bola Ahmed Tinubu faces after a tumultuous election

Bola Ahmed Tinubu, known as the “godfather” of Nigerian politics, was declared the winner of Nigeria’s presidential election on Tuesday. The divisive leader has dodged questions about his health, age, and financial practices, and is now tasked with uniting the country after a historically divisive election and ongoing security turmoil.

NPR’s Emmanuel Akinwotu joins Here & Now‘s Scott Tong from the capital city of Abuja to explain what lies ahead for the longtime political leader.

