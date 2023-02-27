Voice actors speak out about AI

What questions do we still have about artificial intelligence? Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd speaks with Derek Thompson, staff writer at The Atlantic, about the questions he is asking himself about artificial intelligence.

And a growing number of voice actors are speaking out about being asked to sign contracts that will sign the rights to their own voices away to artificial intelligence. That happened to Mike Cooper, a voice-over artist who recently stumbled upon his voice being used without his knowledge for AI. He joins us.

