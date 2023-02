For the first time ever, video game soundtracks have their own category in the Grammys. Here & Now‘s Scott Tong speaks to composer Stephanie Economou about her nomination for the score to “Assassins’ Creed Valhalla: Dawn of Ragnarok.”

