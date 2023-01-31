Electric vehicle price wars pick up speed

Price wars are landing in the electric vehicle market. Ford has announced plans to cut the price of its popular Mustang Mach-E electric SUV, a rival to Tesla’s popular Model Y. Just weeks ago Tesla announced price drops for its vehicles too. Why, when everything else is going up in price, are electric vehicles headed in the opposite direction?

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong asks Roben Farzad, host of public radio’s “Full Disclosure,” that and more.

