The News Roundup – Domestic

This week, newly minted House Speaker Kevin McCarthy blocked Democratic Representatives Adam Schiff and EricSwalwellfrom keeping their seats on the House IntelligenceCommittee.

California is still reeling after three mass shootings – including two that happened within three days. On Saturday, eleven people were killed in a Monterey Park dance hall. A twelfth victim died later in the hospital. On Monday, seven people were killed at and around a farm in Half Moon Bay. And both shootings came less than a week after six people were killed at a home in the Central Valley – including a teenage mother and her baby.

Five former Memphis police officerswereindicted on murderchargesinthe death of Tyree Nichols on Thursday.Memphis Police ChiefCerelyn “CJ” Davis fired the fiveBlackofficersfor violating department policyafter Nichols’ arrest earlier this month.

We cover the most important stories from around the country on the domestic hour of the News Roundup.

