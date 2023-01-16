Latino and Mayan immigrant families left out of emergency preparedness in California

The recent storms have made clear that many communities, including Latino and Mayan immigrants in Oakland, have limited access to emergency information and resources.

Here & Now‘s Deepa Fernandes speaks with Madeleine Bair, the founder and executive director of El Timpano, a media outlet that uses text messaging to reach a broad swath of Oakland’s Latino and Mayan immigrant families.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.