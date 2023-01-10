A new year with new and old problems for Haitians

Haiti’s final elected leaders have left office. With no elections since 2016, the last 10 senators from the 30-seat parliament officially left their roles. This is just the latest crisis to grip the nation, also contending with a government in chaos, gang violence, civil unrest, disease outbreaks and inaction from nearby neighbors, including the U.S.

The Miami Herald’s Caribbean correspondent Jacqueline Charles has been watching closely and joins Here & Now‘s Robin Young for the latest.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.