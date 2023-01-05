© 2023 Delaware Public Media
Buy now, pay later makes its way to health care

Published January 5, 2023 at 12:33 PM EST
A nurse adjusts her gloves. (Mike Zacchino/KDRV via AP)
If you’ve ever indulged in a little online shopping, you’ve probably seen an option to buy now and pay later. That model is making its way to health care where patients can defer payment for certain procedures, like fertility or cosmetic services.

Here & Now‘s Jane Clayson hears from Katie Palmer, health tech correspondent with our partners at STAT, the health and medicine publication.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.