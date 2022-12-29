New far-right Israeli government sworn in

Israel’s new government was sworn in Thursday morning. Many are calling it the most right-wing government in Israel’s history. The nation will once again be led by Benjamin Netanyahu. The government was formed after Israel’s 5th election in 3.5 years.

Emily Rose is a correspondent for Reuters in Jerusalem and joins Here & Now‘s Deepa Fernandes for the latest.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.