As street drugs become more dangerous, harm reductionists are racing to curb fentanyl deaths

More than100,000 peopledied last year in America from a drug overdose, most of which involved synthetic opioids like fentanyl.

Fentanyl isdeadly and it’s winding up in street drugs of all kinds:heroin, cocaine, methamphetamine, and counterfeit Adderall.

“Getting people into treatment for substance use disorders is critical, but first, people need to survive to have that choice,” said National Institute on Drug Abuse (NIDA) Director Dr. Nora D. Volkow.

We speak with grassroots, harm reductionists who are providing life-saving tools to the people of Philadelphia and Columbus, Ohio. We discuss how pervasive fentanyl andother dangerous substancesare in the illicit drug supply. We also discuss harm reduction solutions, like naloxone and fentanyl testing strips, that can keep everyone safer.

