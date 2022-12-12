© 2022 Delaware Public Media
new_DPM_site_banner_revised
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

The 1A Movie Club: The best films of 2022

WAMU 88.5 | By June Leffler, Michelle Harven
Published December 12, 2022 at 1:48 PM EST
Darren Aronofsky, Brendan Fraser, Sadie Sink, Jeremy Dawson, and Sam Hunter attend The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences New York screening of "The Whale" the at MOMA - Celeste Bartos Theater in New York City.
Darren Aronofsky, Brendan Fraser, Sadie Sink, Jeremy Dawson, and Sam Hunter attend The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences New York screening of "The Whale" the at MOMA - Celeste Bartos Theater in New York City.

Cinema fans are talking about “The Whale” for a lot of reasons. One is its director, Darren Aronofsky, who isbest known for his intense films like “Black Swan” and “Requiem for a Dream.” 

Another cause for conversation is the comeback of Brendan Fraser, who has been out of the spotlight for some years after saying he was blacklisted from Hollywood.

Fraser plays an obese, gay English teacher looking to reconnect with his younger daughter.We sit down with the screenwriter Samuel Hunter to discuss the movie’s subject matter, which has drawn the ire of some critics.

But there’s more to dicsuss than just one film. We talk about the best (and most disappointing) films of the year. Blockbusters like “Top Gun: Maverick” and “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” made billions at the box office.

Director Jordan Peele gave us something new with “Nope.” And provocative hits like “Tár” and “Women Talking” could be Oscar contenders soon enough.

Copyright 2022 WAMU 88.5

June Leffler, Michelle Harven