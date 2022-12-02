Woman-directed film gets top billing in Sight and Sound's 'Greatest Films of All Time' poll

Every 10 years, British Film Institute’s Sight and Sound magazine asks influential international film experts — including critics, academics, distributors, writers, curators, archivists and programmers — about what they think are the greatest movies ever made.

This year marks their 8th decade doing this, and is the largest poll on record, with 1,600 participants, nearly double the participants of the last poll. For the first time ever, a film by a female filmmaker took the top spot. Also new this year are more female directors and Black directors getting recognition than in years past, and four of the films included in the list were released in the past decade.

Here & Now‘s Anthony Brooks speaks with the magazine’s editor-in-chief Mike Williams about what is new on the list and how it has changed since the last list was released in 2012.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.