Ukraine is battling another foe: The cold

As the war in Ukraine continues, power outages are beginning to take their toll across the country. Even some of the major cities of the country face daily outages. As winter moves in the fight to maintain energy, light and warmth is becoming more fraught.

NPR’s Ukraine bureau chief Joanna Kakissis joins Here & Now‘s Robin Young for the latest from on the ground.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.