1A Remaking America: Being a trans kid in Texas

A record number of bills targeting trans people in the U.S. have passed this year. More than 155 pieces of legislation were filed in states across the country in 2022, according to a Washington Post analysis.

In Texas, Republican Gov. Greg Abbott issued a directive that sent trans kids and their families into a state of anxiety and fear. It classified gender-affirming care as child abuse and directed the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services to investigate parents providing that care.

1A recently traveled to Austin, Texas, to speak with trans kids and their families. We also spoke with Morgan Davis, a trans man who decided to leave his job as an investigator at the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services over the directive.

This conversation is part of our Remaking America collaboration with six public radio stations around the country, including KUT in Austin. Remaking America is funded in part by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.

Copyright 2022 WAMU 88.5