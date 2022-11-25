If you can't beat 'em, eat 'em: Invasive species of Asian carp rebrands

Click here for the original audio.

If you can’t beat ’em, eat ’em. That’s the new battle cry for Illinois fisheries managers who are trying to rebrand four invasive species of Asian carp. A little marketing magic and the fish name transforms from carp into copi. They hope the new name will help the bountiful fish land on more restaurant menus and grocery lists, instead of in the Great Lakes, where they’re expected to wreak ecological havoc.

Here & Now‘s Chris Bentley reports.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

