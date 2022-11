Eddie Palmieri is one of the greats in Latin jazz over the last century. He has made his musical magic on stages around the world over the last seven decades.

He talks about his life, his music, his mission and his delight at still being a student with Here & Now‘s Deepa Fernandes.

