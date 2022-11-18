West End Neighborhood House gives Thanksgiving meals to 600 families

Hundreds of Delaware families in need will be able to enjoy a Turkey dinner with all the fixings this holiday season.

West End Neighborhood House is expanding its annual Thanksgiving meal giveaway this year by 200 families, for a total of 600.

Director of Development Wes Davis says they’ve partnered with New Castle County, Wegman’s and ShopRite for the program.

“Inside the bags we’ll have pies baked by local entrepreneurs… as well as rolls to accompany the Thanksgiving dinner. And then the turkeys will be provided by the Food Bank of Delaware,” Davis said.

Executive Director Paul Calistro said inflation has hit Delawareans hard this year.

“We upped the number of people we’re helping by 50%. Last year we helped 400 families, this year we’re (helping) 600,” Calistro said.

All 600 families are West End clients who applied for the program.

Each family will receive a basket with all the Thanksgiving staples, Calistro said, from Turkey and rolls to homemade pies.

West End officials said those who may need assistance this Thanksgiving can reach out to them starting Monday Nov. 21.