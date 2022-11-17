Why giving up meat is so hard — and recipes to make going vegetarian easier

Now more than ever, people are attempting to reduce their meat consumption for ethical and environmental reasons. But in 2020, the U.S. ate more beef than the rest of the world, consuming a whopping 27 billion pounds.

So why is it so hard for us to give up meat? Here & Now‘s Deepa Fernandes talks with Victor Kumar, a professor of philosophy at Boston University who studies the psychology and ethics of going vegetarian. And we get some mouth-watering vegetarian recipes from Bryant Terry, an award-winning chef known for his vegan cookbooks. You may recognize his delicious dishes from books like “Vegetable Kingdom” and “Black Food.”

Vegetarian recipes from Bryant Terry

Citrus and garlic-herb braised fennel

Roasted sweet potato and asparagus po’boy

Slow-braised mustard greens

All recipes by Bryant Terry. Published with Terry’s permission.

