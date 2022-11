Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis calls his 20-point victory “a win for the ages.” The Republican Party won every statewide office. Florida gave the GOP four additional seats in the U.S. House.

How did Republicans lock down control of Florida? Here & Now‘s Robin Young talks with Politico’s Gary Fineout, who writes the Florida Playbook.

