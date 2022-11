Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer won reelection in Michigan, and a ballot proposal that adds the right to abortion and contraceptive use to the state constitution also passed.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong speaks with Matt Grossmann, a political scientist at Michigan State University, about the midterm results in Michigan.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.