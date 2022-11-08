Who will run the nation's second biggest city? Los Angeles votes for a new mayor

A billionaire real estate developer and a grassroots political veteran are battling to become the mayor of Los Angeles. Congresswoman Karen Bass and high-end shopping mall developer Rick Caruso are vying for the job of Los Angeles mayor. Caruso has spent $100 million of his own money on his campaign, blanketing the airwaves with ads.

