The impact of Iranian protesters and social media influencers

Protests in Iran have been ongoing for nearly six weeks, sparked by the death of a young woman who was being held by the nation’s “morality police.” Protests on the streets of Iran are nothing new, but this latest action has managed to break through communication barriers often imposed by the ruling party when dissension occurs.

For more on the role of social media and influencers in these protests and other intricacies of the situation in Iran, Roben Farzad, host of public radio’s “Full Disclosure,” joins Here & Now‘s Celeste Headlee.

