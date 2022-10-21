Texas premieres restrictive new voting law with this year's midterms. Will it deter voters?

Texas is among the 19 states that passed restrictive voter laws in 2021. Considered among the most restrictive in the country, Texas’ SB-1 law implemented new constraints on absentee voting and voting hours, created criminal penalties for those who assist voters at the polls or with mail-in voting and expands the role of partisan poll watchers.

Here & Now‘s Eric Westervelt talks to NPR political correspondent Ashley Lopez about what the changes will mean during the midterm elections in less than three weeks.

