Politics roundtable: From Truss resignation to midterms

We look at some of the week’s political news, including what the resignation of UK Prime Minister Liz Truss means for the U.S., and what issues are top of mind for voters less than three weeks from the midterm elections.

Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd and Eric Westervelt speak with Eugene Daniels, White House correspondent and Playbook co-author for Politico, and Margaret Talev, Axios managing editor.

