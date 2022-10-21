© 2022 Delaware Public Media
new_DPM_site_banner_revised
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Breaking, entering and eating — what happens when bears break the law?

By Manoush Zomorodi,
Matthew CloutierSanaz Meshkinpour
Published October 21, 2022 at 7:28 AM EDT
Mary Roach
Jen Siska

This is Part 2 of the TED Radio Hour episode Crimes in the Wild. Check out Part 1, Part 3, and Part 4.

As development expands into forested areas, local wildlife pushes back. Author Mary Roach shares what happens when human lives intersect with one devious wild neighbor: bears.

About Mary Roach

Mary Roach is the author of six New York Times bestsellers, including STIFF: The Curious Lives of Human Cadavers; GULP: Adventures on the Alimentary Canal, and PACKING FOR MARS: The Curious Science of Life in the Void. Her latest book is FUZZ: When Nature Breaks the Law.

Roach's writing has appeared in National Geographic, Wired, and The New York Times Magazine, among others. Her TED talk, "10 things you didn't know about orgasm," made the TED 20 Most Watched list.

This segment of the TED Radio Hour was produced by Matthew Cloutier and edited by Sanaz Meshkinpour. You can follow us on Twitter @TEDRadioHour and email us at TEDRadio@npr.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Manoush Zomorodi
Manoush Zomorodi is the host of TED Radio Hour. She is a journalist, podcaster and media entrepreneur, and her work reflects her passion for investigating how technology and business are transforming humanity.
See stories by Manoush Zomorodi
Matthew Cloutier
Matthew Cloutier is a producer for TED Radio Hour. While at the show, he has focused on stories about science and the natural world, ranging from operating Mars rovers to exploring Antarctica's hidden life. He has also pitched these kinds of episodes, including "Through The Looking Glass" and "Migration."
See stories by Matthew Cloutier
Sanaz Meshkinpour
See stories by Sanaz Meshkinpour