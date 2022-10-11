© 2022 Delaware Public Media
new_DPM_site_banner_revised
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support the Delaware news you rely on…give to our fall fund drive today

What's next for Burkina Faso after second coup this year?

Published October 11, 2022 at 1:40 PM EDT

In Burkina Faso, the dust is settling after the nation’s second coup of the year. The takeover by military forces saw a young officer — Ibrahim Traoré — installed as the interim president of the land-locked, west African country.

What might the future hold for Traoré and the nation which he, at least for the time being, is now the leader of?

Sam Mednick is a Burkina Faso correspondent for the Associated Press and joins Here & Now‘s Deepa Fernandes for the latest.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.