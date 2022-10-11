New report: DE cancer rates are falling, but death rate still 15th highest in U.S.

Delaware has the 15th highest cancer death rate in the country, according to a new report from the state Division of Public Health.

Delaware’s cancer death rate fell by just under 2% annually between 2005 and 2019.

DPH also reports Delaware ranks 13th in the nation for cancer diagnosis.

DPH Section Chief Helen Arthur said while the state is improving, Black Delawareans are still disproportionately affected by several cancers.

“We need to make sure we are focusing our efforts on evidence-based practices, to increase patient demand, increase provider delivery, and increase patient access to care.”

Arthur said her office is working to advocate for health equity across Delaware.

Delaware Division of Public Health / Prostate, breast, lung, and colorectal cancers are the most common in Delaware.

The annual report tracks cancer over five year periods. The most common cancers in Delaware are breast, lung, prostate and colorectal.

“And those are ones that can be easily screened for if people go out and get their cancer screenings, because we know early intervention is what is going to help to save lives,” Arthur said.

Historically, Delaware has had among the highest cancer death rates nationally.

Arthur points toward the early-1990s, when the state owned the country’s second highest cancer death rate.

