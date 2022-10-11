© 2022 Delaware Public Media
How one small newsroom transitioned to a 4-day work week

Published October 11, 2022 at 1:52 PM EDT
Prism editor-in-chief Ashton Lattimore (courtesy)
Organizers behind a 4-day work week pilot in the U.K. have found that most of the companies involved are seeing the same amount of worker productivity, if not more. Recent experiments in the U.S. have had similar success, including one at the small nonprofit newsroom, Prism.

Here & Now‘s Deepa Fernandes speaks with Ashton Lattimore, the editor-in-chief of Prism.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.