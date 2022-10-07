Ukraine, Belarus and Russia human rights advocates awarded Nobel Peace Prizes
This year’s Nobel Peace Prize was awarded to three human rights advocates and organizations in Ukraine, Belarus, and Russia. The recipients — Ales Bialiatsky, Russia’s Memorial and the Ukrainian Centre for Civil Liberties — opposes Russian and Belarusian state rule and Russia’s ongoing war with Ukraine.
Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd speaks with NPR’s Rob Schmitz.
This article was originally published on WBUR.org.
Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.