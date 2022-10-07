Lebanon financial crisis worsens as people take matters into their own hands

As Lebanon’s financial stability continues to worsen, some are taking it upon themselves to get their money. Banks are withholding some people’s access to their money, leading locals to rob banks or stage sit-in protests until granted access.

These desperate acts come as the Lebanese Pound — the nation’s currency — continues to lose value, now worth only 96% of its value three years ago.

Sarah Dadouch is a correspondent for our editorial partners the Washington Post in Beirut and joins Here & Now‘s Miles Parks for the latest.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

