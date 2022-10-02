Sunday Puzzle: Find the cap!

On-air challenge: Every answer today is a word or name that either starts or ends with CAP.

Example: Line of text below a photo --> CAPTION

1. Overturn, as a boat

2. Part of a rocket that holds astronauts

3. Drink just before bed

4. Take as prisoner

5. Covering for a leg joint

6. Cover for an automobile wheel

7. Sign after Sagittarius

8. Organization that provides royalties to musical artists

9. Online test to prove you're not a robot

10. To summarize

Last week's challenge: Last week's challenge came from listener Adam Cohen, of Brooklyn. Take the name of a large financial corporation in 10 letters. Drop the fourth and fifth letters. Move the sixth and seventh letters to the front. You'll name a person associated with financial misdeeds. What is the company, and who is the person?

Challenge answer: Capital One, Al Capone

Winner: Michael Stripp of Richland, Michigan

This week's challenge: This week's challenge comes from listener Neville Fogarty of Newport News, Va. Think of two well-known brand names, each in eight letters, that have the same first six letters in the same order. Both brands are of products — one found in the supermarket, one for something used outdoors. And even though the first six letters of the names are the same, they're not pronounced the same. What products are these?

If you know the answer to the two-week challenge, submit it here by Thursday, Oct. 6 at 3 p.m. ET. Listeners whose answers are selected win a chance to play the on-air puzzle. Important: Include a phone number where we can reach you.



