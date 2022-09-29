Hurricane Ian is barreling toward South Carolina

As hurricane Ian plowed through Florida, it slowed and is now categorized as a tropical storm. It may strengthen again in the Atlantic before it hits the U.S. mainland again, expected to run through the middle of South Carolina.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong talks with meteorologist Jeffrey George, director of the Florida Public Radio Emergency Network.

