Politics & Government

Court ordered Sussex County property reassessment on track

Delaware Public Media | By Mark Arehart
Published September 27, 2022 at 5:18 PM EDT
sussex_county_office.JPG
Milton Pratt
/
Delaware Public Media

For the last year, Sussex County has been reassessing commercial and private property values.

Tyler Technologies, the vendor selected to do the review, said it’s reassessed around 53,000 residential properties so far.

In 2020, a Chancery Court judge ruled the state’s property tax system unconstitutional as part of an education funding lawsuit, prompting all three counties to begin reassessing property values.

Sussex County Director of Assessment Chris Keeler said several residents have contacted his office with questions about the project.

“It’s been since ‘74 since we’ve had a reassessment, so a lot of these people do not know what to expect," he said.

Tyler Technologies Project Supervisor Mary Noldy said they will review around 184,000 total commercial and residential properties.

“Our target completion date for data collection is in June of 2023. The tentative values will be released in the fall of 2023. The values will take effect for the taxpayer (in) 2024,” she said.

Mark Arehart
Mark Arehart is an award-winning reporter/producer. Before returning to Delaware, Arehart was a reporter for WKSU and Ideastream Public Media in Northeast Ohio. He previously hosted Morning Edition and covered the arts scene for Delaware Public Media. He has worked for KNKX in Seattle, Kansas Public Radio, and KYUK in Bethel, Alaska.
