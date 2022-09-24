Tony Award-winning musical 'Tootsie' coming Wilmington in October

The Tony Award-winning musical Tootsie comes to Wilmington next month.

Tootsie the musical - based on the 1980’s film with Dustin Hoffman - is at The Playhouse on Rodney Square for a limited five-night engagement October 6, 2022 through October 9, 2022.

Payton Reilly plays the female lead of Sandy Lester.

Reilly says she started in theater during high school and after graduating college she couldn’t seem to find work, much like the character.

“You know I think they loved me (when I auditioned) because I was so honest. I sing this whole song in the show about how I don;t want to go to the audition because I know exactly what’s going to happen. And then she lists off for three minutes straight all the terrible things that are going to happen if she goes to this audition," she said. "I had so much fun with this material; it was a match made in heaven.”

She believes audiences can find a way to connect with all of the show’s characters.

“I think each character as its own arc and its own story and lesson. So I’ll just share what I think (my character) Sandy gives away. And it’s really that you need to learn how to love yourself, before you can have other people love you and you can expect to love others,” she said.

Reilly has been touring with Tootsie the musical for over a year now.

Tickets for Tootsie are on sale here.