'We will survive. We'll be stronger for it': Puerto Rico begins recovery after Hurricane Fiona

The recovery effort is beginning in Puerto Rico. When Hurricane Fiona hit the island early this week it brought more than two feet of rain, triggering flooding that washed out roads and bridges and swamped homes.

There are still more than a million homes without power and many rwithout running water.

Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd speaks with Denise Santos, the president of the Food Bank of Puerto Rico, about the recovery efforts and the extent of the damage.

