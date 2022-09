Here & Now‘s Eric Westervelt speaks with Cleveland.com and Plain Dealer chief politics reporter Andrew Tobias about how fundraising and abortion rights are playing out in the horserace between Democratic Rep. Tim Ryan and Trump-endorsed “Hillbilly Elegy” author J.D. Vance.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.