We revisit host Robin Young’s conversation with acclaimed musician Josh Ritter about his novel “The Great Glorious Goddamn of It All.” The book is about a young boy coming of age among lumberjacks in turn- of-the-20th-century Idaho and it comes out in paperback Tuesday.

