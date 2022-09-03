Shooting at DSU leaves two students injured

An overnight shooting on the Delaware State University campus leaves four people – including two students – injured.

According to an alert sent early Saturday morning by campus police, the shooting occurred around 1:145 a.m. outside the university’s Wellness and Recreation Center and was connected to a robbery. It said all four people were sent to Bayhealth Kent County Hospital.

A subsequent letter to the DSU community from school president Tony Allen indicates two of the victims are Delaware State students. Allen says University police and local law enforcement are investigating. The initial campus alert said there were no suspects at that time.

“At Delaware State University, we are a family. An event that affects the safety of one of us affects all of us. When moments like these emerge, they are understandably fraught with anxiety and indignation. I share your feelings, and, at the same time, I can assure students and families that the University is committed to creating and maintaining a safe campus environment,” said Allen in his letter. “We will pursue justice in this matter. Our commitment to ourselves and each other leads us to respond to any challenge made against our collective and individual senses of security.”

Delaware State season-opening football is Saturday afternoon at 2 pm. Allen’s letter says there will additional security for that and other home games on campus.

Allen adds the school will hold a forum Tuesday to offer updates and “make sure all of your voices are heard.”

