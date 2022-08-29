© 2022 Delaware Public Media
new_DPM_site_banner_revised
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

NASA Artemis I launch scrubbed after engine issue

Published August 29, 2022 at 1:52 PM EDT
NASA’s Artemis I rocket sits on launch pad 39-B at Kennedy Space Center on August 29, 2022 in Cape Canaveral, Florida. (Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
NASA’s Artemis I rocket sits on launch pad 39-B at Kennedy Space Center on August 29, 2022 in Cape Canaveral, Florida. (Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

The launch of NASA’s new Artemis I mission has been called off after an issue occurred with one of the rocket’s engines. The mission was set to be NASA’s first step to taking humanity back to the moon and eventually further into deep space. Bryan Smith is director of Facilities, Test and Manufacturing at NASA’s Glenn Research Center and before that spent a decade as the agency’s director for Space Flight Systems.

He joins Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd to explain what happened and what the future of the mission is.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.