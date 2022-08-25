The News Roundup – Domestic

President Joe Biden unveiled a plan to forgive some student debt and change the repayment structure for some loans this week. Americans making under $125,000 can receive $10,000 in forgiveness, while students who went to school using Pell grants can receive $20,000. The plan also caps interest at 5 percent and sets a 20-year maximum repayment schedule.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis won his primary this week after attacking the “mainstream media” in an ad styled after the “Top Gun” franchise.

Dr. Anthony Fauci is stepping down from his post as director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases this December. He will also leave his role as chief medical advisor to President Biden.

We cover the most important stories from across the nation on the domestic portion of the News Roundup.

Copyright 2022 WAMU 88.5